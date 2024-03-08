The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate a pair of United Airlines incidents involving Boeing planes after a 737 MAX rolled off the runway upon landing in Houston Friday and a 777 lost a wheel from its landing gear after takeoff from San Francisco a day earlier.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

What You Need To Know A Boeing 737 MAX operated by United Airlines rolled onto the grass at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston Friday



On Thursday, a Boeing 777 lost a wheel from its landing gear shortly after taking off from San Francisco



The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate both incidents



This week's incidents come almost two months after a Boeing 737-9 MAX lost a door plug midflight, prompting a temporary grounding of the planes

“After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8,” the FAA said in a statement on its website. “The passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal."

The Boeing 737 had departed from Memphis International Airport.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide any support needed to United Airlines and the investigators," Boeing told Spectrum News in a statement.

A request for comment from United Airlines was not answered before deadline.

This week’s incidents come two months after Alaska Airlines lost a door plug midflight on a Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, prompting the FAA to temporarily ground the planes while it investigated. Earlier this week, the agency said its audit discovered the airplane maker had failed to comply with its own manufacturing quality control requirements in multiple instances.