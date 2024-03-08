The Federal Aviation Administration says it will investigate a pair of United Airlines incidents involving Boeing planes after a 737 MAX rolled off the runway upon landing in Houston Friday and a 777 lost a wheel from its landing gear after takeoff from San Francisco a day earlier.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
“After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8,” the FAA said in a statement on its website. “The passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal."
The Boeing 737 had departed from Memphis International Airport.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide any support needed to United Airlines and the investigators," Boeing told Spectrum News in a statement.
A request for comment from United Airlines was not answered before deadline.
This week’s incidents come two months after Alaska Airlines lost a door plug midflight on a Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, prompting the FAA to temporarily ground the planes while it investigated. Earlier this week, the agency said its audit discovered the airplane maker had failed to comply with its own manufacturing quality control requirements in multiple instances.