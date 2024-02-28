Elon Musk took to his own social platform Wednesday to announce the Tesla Roadster will ship to customers in 2025.

First introduced in 2018, the second-generation sportscar has completed its production design, he posted, saying, “I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time” and “you will love the new Roadster more than your house.”

What You Need To Know

  • The new Tesla Roadster will ship in 2025

  • Elon Musk made the announcement on X Wednesday

  • Tesla's second-generation Roadster was first revealed in 2018

  • Musk said the car "has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time"

Musk reposted some of his tweets from June 2018, when the new Roadster was first introduced, including a boast that “the new Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”

The 2018 tweets said the new Roadster would include a SpaceX option package that will include about 10 small rocket thrusters to “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering. Maybe they even allow a Tesla to fly.”

The first vehicle Tesla made was a Roadster, first released in 2008. The company made about 2,500 of the $100,000 sports cars before introducing its first sedan, the Model S, in 2012. Tesla has since become the bestselling EV maker in the U.S. and the second largest globally.