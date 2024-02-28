Elon Musk took to his own social platform Wednesday to announce the Tesla Roadster will ship to customers in 2025.

First introduced in 2018, the second-generation sportscar has completed its production design, he posted, saying, “I think it has a shot at being the most mind-blowing product demo of all time” and “you will love the new Roadster more than your house.”

Musk reposted some of his tweets from June 2018, when the new Roadster was first introduced, including a boast that “the new Tesla Roadster will exceed all gas sports cars in every way.”

The 2018 tweets said the new Roadster would include a SpaceX option package that will include about 10 small rocket thrusters to “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering. Maybe they even allow a Tesla to fly.”

The first vehicle Tesla made was a Roadster, first released in 2008. The company made about 2,500 of the $100,000 sports cars before introducing its first sedan, the Model S, in 2012. Tesla has since become the bestselling EV maker in the U.S. and the second largest globally.