The Federal Aviation Administration ordered Boeing to develop a comprehensive plan to address its quality control issues.

The order comes almost two months after one of the aircraft maker’s 737-9 MAX planes experienced a midflight blowout over Portland.

“Boeing must commit to real and profound improvements,” FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement Wednesday, following an all-day safety meeting between the federal flight safety agency and Boeing President Dave Calhoun and his senior safety staff.

“Making foundational change will require a sustained effort from Boeing’s leadership, and we are going to hold them accountable every step of the way, with mutually understood milestones and expectations.”

Boeing has 90 days to provide its plan to the FAA. The company is legally required to include the results of an upcoming FAA production-line audit as well as the findings of an expert review panel report in its plan.

Earlier this month, the National Transportation Safety Board reported several bolts were missing on the door plug that blew off the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX plane in early January, forcing an emergency landing. Its preliminary report said the bolts had been removed by Boeing’s fuselage supplier to replace a different part of the plane but were never replaced.

In 2019, Boeing committed to a safety management system program, the FAA said. That program must now extend to the company’s suppliers to “create a measurable, systemic shift in manufacturing quality control,” the agency said.

“Boeing must take a fresh look at every aspect of their quality-control process and ensure that safety is the company’s guiding principle,” Whitaker said, adding that the FAA’s safety standards are “non-negotiable.”

Earlier this month, Whitaker visited Boeing’s factory floor in Renton, Wash., to observe the 737 production line and meet with the mechanics and engineers who work on the plane. He also met with Alaska Airlines officials at their headquarters.

Last week, Boeing announced it had removed the executive in charge of its 737 MAX program as part of a leadership shakeup to ensure the company’s planes meet or exceed quality and safety requirements, CEO Stan Deal said in a memo to staff.

The FAA said it is exploring whether to use a third party to oversee the company. It plans to end its enhanced oversight of Boeing’s production and manufacturing quality protocols over the next few weeks.