Some of the country’s largest aerospace firms are joining forces to stop unauthorized parts from being used in airplanes.

Founded by Airbus, American Airlines, Boeing, Delta Air Lines, GE Aerospace, United Airlines and other companies involved with providing parts and services for the industry, the Aviation Supply Chain Integrity Coalition seeks to improve security.

What You Need To Know Airbus, Boeing, GE Aerospace, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are part of the newly formed Aviation Supply Chain Integrity Coalition



The group aims to stop unauthorized parts from being used in airplanes



Former National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and former U.S. Transportation Secretary John D. Porcari are co-chairs



The coalition is already working on a report that will provide recommendations on how to prevent the use of parts that do not meet safety standards

“Through this coalition, we will work to find lasting solutions that the industry can adopt to improve the overall integrity of the aviation supply chain,” John D. Porcari, former U.S. Transportation Secretary and coalition co-chair, said in a statement.

Robert Sumwalt, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and current executive director for Embry Riddle’s Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety, also co-chairs the coalition.

Announced Thursday, the new coalition has already started working on a report that will provide recommendations on how to make sure unapproved aviation parts are not incorporated into airplanes that are flown globally.

The expanded group builds on an already-existing joint venture between the U.S. jet-engine provider GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, based in France. Known as CFM International, the two companies design, build and maintain jet engines for commercial and military use.

“One bad actor is one too many in an industry so focused on quality and safety,” GE Aerospace chief transformation officer Phil Wickler said in a statement.

The company cited an incident from 2023 involving the British aircraft parts supplier AOG Technics. According to GE Aerospace, AOG Technics forged documents to sell some of its parts. While a CFM International investigation found that less than 1% of its engines had used the components, the coalition vowed to take a closer look at how to prevent similar situations with parts that do not meet existing safety standards.