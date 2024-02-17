Delta Airlines announced Friday new, seasonal routes that will fly from Boston to Honolulu, Salt Lake City to Honolulu, Seattle to Honolulu, and Atlanta to Maui starting at the end of the year.
The Boston to Honolulu route will run from Nov. 21, 2024 to April 30, 2025, according to a news release.
Delta will add a second daily, seasonal flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu. This flight will run from Nov. 6, 2024 through March 29, 2025.
Delta customers will also have access to a third daily, seasonal flight from Seattle to Honolulu, which will run from Dec. 21, 2024 through Mar. 29, 2025.
Delta will become the only airline to serve Maui from the U.S. East Coast with the resumption of its Atlanta to Maui flight beginning Nov. 21, 2024 through March 29, 2025.
With these additional flights, Delta will fly to four Hawaiian destinations from eight U.S. cities.
