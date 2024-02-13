Airline attendants are picketing airports across the country Tuesday to demand higher pay. Organized by the Association of Flight Attendants, the pickets are taking place at more than 30 airports.

What You Need To Know The Association of Flight Attendants is picketing at 30 airports on Tuesday



100,000 members are demanding higher pay



The flight attendants are in contract negotiations with Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, American, Southwest and other airlines



Affected airports include Los Angeles International, Boston Logan and Chicago O'Hare

“We’re working harder than ever with long days, short nights, more time away from family and in some of the most difficult working conditions of our history,” the association said on its web site promoting its Worldwide Day of Action.

The association says some of its members haven’t seen pay raises in five years and are struggling with higher prices. The picketing comes as 100,000 flight attendants negotiate new contracts with various airlines, including Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, American and Southwest.

Tuesday’s pickets are the first time flight attendants with 24 different airlines have protested in unison.

The airports the flight attendants are picketing are some of the busiest in the U.S., including Boston Logan International, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas Love Field, Dulles International Airport, Los Angeles Internatioal and Miami International.

Airlines for America, the trade association representing many airlines operating in the United States, has not yet commented on the pickets.