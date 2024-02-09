Americans drove more miles last year than ever before, according to new data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Travel on roads and streets in the U.S. increased 2.1% from a year earlier and was up 0.06% compared with the previous record prior to the pandemic in 2019.
Drivers logged 3.263 trillion miles in 2023 — up 67.5 billion miles compared with 2022.
The increase was driven by the end of work-from-home policies that began during the pandemic, as well as lower-cost gasoline. In 2023, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. was 40 cents lower than in 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The FHA collects data from 7,500 continuous traffic counting locations throughout the country.