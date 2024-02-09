A new fast-charging network for EVs backed by BMW, Honda and other major automakers won regulatory approval Friday to begin operations. Ionna EV plans to open the first of at least 30,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. this year.

The stations will be accessible by all makes of electric vehicle that use NACS or CCS connectors and will also offer amenities including bathrooms, food service and shopping on site or in the same complex.

“Customers can expect convenient locations that will come with canopies wherever possible to even further focus on unprecedented customer comfort and charging ease,” the company said in a statement.

The network plans to integrate its charging network with automakers’ apps so drivers can reserve a station, navigate to it and pay for it seamlessly. Ionna plans to power its chargers with renewable energy.

The company also announced Friday that Seth Cutler has joined as chief executive. Cutler previously served as president and chief operating officer of EV Connect, an app that helps drivers find, access and pay for EV chargers.

General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis are also part of the limited liability company the automakers formed last year to “become a leading force in providing convenient, accessible and reliable North American fast-charging infrastructure to significantly enhance the appeal of zero-emission driving for millions of customers,” according to a statement from Ionna.

Working with the seven partner automakers, Cutler said, “Our shared commitment to creating an extensive, high-powered charging network reflects our dedication to revolutionizing the entire EV charging experience and helping to drive EV adoption.”

The announcement comes as electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are softening, largely due to high prices and consumers’ anxiety about where to charge. More than half of the respondents in a study from AAA last year cited the lack of convenient charging as their main reason for not buying an electric car.

Last year, S&P Global Mobility said the U.S. will need about 2.3 million public chargers by 2030 to meet demand — roughly 15 times more than currently exist.