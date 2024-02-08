The EV charging company Electrify America will open its first indoor station in San Francisco on Friday.
Located near the Bay Bridge, the flagship facility will include 20 hyper-fast chargers in a freestanding, temperature-controlled building with food and drink vending machines, free high-speed Wi-Fi, bathrooms, 24-hour access and security.
“We’re committed to making EVs accessible to all, particularly in dense urban areas like San Francisco,” Electrify America president and chief executive Robert Barrosa said in a statement.
“Our expertise in building over 250 stations in California and more than 900 in North America uniquely positions us to bring high-quality charging infrastructure directly into communities where people live and work and support EV adoption across the state," he said.
The indoor charging station marks a first for the nation’s largest network of public fast chargers, all of which have so far been outdoors. The new indoor station will be the largest in its network and reflects a “strategy to build larger stations to meet the growing demand of EV drivers,” according to a company statement.
Electricity America plans to open similar indoor charging facilities in urban areas around the country.