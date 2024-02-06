Honda is recalling 750,000 vehicles in the United States to repair a defect that could unintentionally deploy airbags. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a weight sensor in the front passenger seat of some cars could crack and short circuit leading to the failure.

The recall affects 15 Honda models and variants, including 2020-2022 model year Accords, Civics and Pilots, as well as 2020 and 2021 model year CR-Vs and Passports. It also affects four Acura models, including 2020 and 2022 model year MDXs, 2020-2022 RDXs and 2020-2021 TLXs.

Honda said there have been no injury or death reports related to the defective seat weight sensor since June of 2020. It explained in a statement filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the defect may have resulted from a subcontractor using a material for a circuit board that could have allowed “additional strain.”

Honda will mail owner notification letters March 18.

Owners of affected vehicles can have the defective part fixed for free at a Honda dealership. NHTSA and Honda both offer search engines and hotlines for owners to see if their vehicle has been recalled.