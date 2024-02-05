Rivian has topped this year’s Consumer Reports list of most loved auto brands.
The maker of the R1S electric SUV and R1T electric pickup truck replaced Tesla in the No. 1 spot on the magazine’s annual list. Mini claimed the No. 2 spot, climbing 11 positions since last year’s ranking. BMW, Porsche and Tesla rounded out the top five.
For its ownership satisfaction rankings, Consumer Reports polled the owners of more than 330,000 vehicles from the 2021 to 2024 model years about whether they would definitely buy the brand again and asked them to score their vehicles based on comfort, driving, cabin storage, ownership cost and in-cabin experience and usability.
Porsche ranked most satisfying for seat comfort, ride comfort and cabin noise, followed by Genesis, Audi, BMW and Lexus. Infiniti was least satisfying for comfort.
Tesla ranked most satisfying for handling and acceleration, followed by Rivian, Porsche, BMW and Genesis. Volkswagen ranked last for driving.
Ram was most satisfying for cabin storage features such as cup holders and dashboard and center console storage, followed by Lincoln, Tesla, Chrysler and Rivian. Audi ranked last.
Genesis was most satisfying for easy-to-use climate controls, gear selector and infotainment system, followed by Lincoln, Jeep, Cadillac and BMW. Volkswagen ranked last.
Tesla ranked first for ownership costs including fuel, insurance, maintenance and repairs, followed by Hyundai, Rivian, Toyota and Mazda. Mercedes-Benz ranked last.