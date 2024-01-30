MotorTrend magazine has long been a gearhead go-to to learn about the latest new vehicles. Now the company will let readers buy the cars they’re reading about on a new shopping platform, MotorTrend Marketplace.

What You Need To Know MotorTrend Marketplace is an online car-shopping platform



An extension of the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide, it lets shoppers find and buy vehicles from local dealerships



The marketplace lists more than 1 million new and used vehicles



MotorTrend partnered with Detroit Trading Company on the new site

“Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases of your life, and it can feel like a windy, dangerous road,” MotorTrend Group CEO Alex Wellen said in a statement Tuesday. “MotorTrend’s origin has always been about empowering consumers with essential and practical knowledge.”

MotorTrend Marketplace, he said, is a one-stop digital shop for buyers to find and buy cars by zip code, make, model or car style. The new marketplace leverages the MotorTrend Buyer’s Guide to help people peruse more than one million new and used vehicle listings, accompanied by vehicle reviews and dealership inventories in their shopping area.

The new shopping site was developed in partnership with Detroit Trading Company, which provided MotorTrend with online car shopping tools. The online car shopping company also works with automakers to generate sales leads. Each month it generates leads that result in about 35,000 vehicle purchases and $1 billion in sales.

“The launch of MotorTrend Marketplace allows us to continue to enhance the consumer buying experience and positions us to even better serve our clients,” Detroit Trading Company executive vice president and co-founder Pete Bonner said in a statement.

Launched Tuesday, the easy-to-use web site is similar to other online car-buying tools, enabling shoppers to search broadly based on body style or make and model and then refine the search by area and price.

The launch comes as auto analysts predict 2024 will be the best year to buy a car since prior to the pandemic, as inventories increase and auto loan rates fall.