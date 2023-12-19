WASHINGTON, D.C. — With more travelers expected to fly this year than any other holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation cautioned that bad weather could affect flights, especially around Christmas and New Year’s.

“We know that weather is coming our way,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday during a holiday travel briefing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He advised travelers to check directly with their airlines for the most up-to-date information about their flights and urged them to check the department’s flight rights dashboard for information about airlines’ commitments in the event of controllable cancellations and delays.

“What Southwest demonstrated is there is a tipping point where we go from an act of god to the airlines’ own readiness, and that’s where we hold them accountable,” Buttigieg said, citing the historic fine the Transportation Department levied against Southwest Airlines on Monday. The $140 million penalty is the largest the DOT has ever imposed on an airline for consumer protection violations.

Due to outdated technology, Southwest canceled 17,000 flights last holiday season, stranding two million passengers. As part of its settlement with the DOT, Southwest will spend $90 million to compensate future passengers whose flights are affected by controllable cancellations and delays in addition to the $600 million it has already doled out in refunds and reimbursements to travelers impacted by last year’s holiday travel meltdown.

Flight cancellations are more disruptive than flight delays, Buttigieg said, adding that the 1.2% of flights have been cancelled this year. That’s the lowest cancellation rate the country has seen in the last five years. He reminded travelers that they are entitled to a full refund if their flight is canceled for any reason.

While weather is the No. 1 cause of travel disruptions, Buttigieg said, airlines and air traffic control staffing are also issues. Buttigieg is hoping the historic fine against Southwest will serve as an example to other airlines. He said the DOT has accelerated hiring for new air traffic controllers.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said the agency is “filling every seat at the Air Traffic Control Academy in Oklahoma City. We’re expanding the use of advanced training across the country with new facilities in Chicago and San Diego and soon also in Nashua and Phoenix.”

Next spring, the FAA will begin taking applications from the general public to attend air traffic control training in Oklahoma City.

To help keep flight travel on time this year, the FAA has opened military airspace for moving north-south traffic on the east coast, Whitaker said. The agency is also coordinating with commercial space companies to limit their launches during peak holiday travel times. In addition, the FAA has opened 169 more east coast routes to accommodate more air traffic.

The American Automobile Association projects 115.2 million people will travel over the 10-day holiday period bridging Christmas and New Year’s, making it the second busiest holiday travel season after 2019, when 119 million people traveled more than 50 miles. While 90% of travelers this year will drive to their holiday destinations, a record 6.5%, or 7.5 million people, will fly.