A network of electric vehicle fast chargers has opened up at Starbucks locations in the Western U.S.

In partnership with Volvo Car USA, the Seattle-based coffee company has 50 chargers at 15 Starbucks locations situated along a 1,350-mile route between Denver and Seattle.

Designed to make EV charging as easy as grabbing a cup of coffee, they are the first public EV chargers to be co-located with the coffee chain.

“The value of this partnership is offering fast charging with great amenities,” Volvo Car USA president Mike Cottone said in a statement. “These Starbucks locations provide a perfect stop along a long drive to relax and quickly recharge not only the car but the driver.”

The co-branded chargers are located roughly every 100 miles, from Seattle to Broomfield, Colo. Three of the chargers are in Washington state, two are in Oregon, two are in Idaho, two are in Utah and five are in Colorado.

The chargers can add about 110 miles of range in 15 minutes to Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge EVs that are 2024 models or newer. They integrate with the vehicles’ built-in ChargePoint app, which allows drivers to navigate to and access the stations. While co-branded, the chargers are also accessible through the ChargePoint app to other brands of EV that use a CCS1 or CHAdeMO system.

The EV charging company ChargePoint and Starbucks will maintain the chargers using a combination of in-person and virtual monitoring, according to Volvo.

A recent EV driver survey from the advocacy group Plug in America found that broken or nonfunctional chargers were a major difficulty or deal breaker for 14% of drivers, while a J.D. Power survey from August found customer satisfaction with public chargers has dropped to its lowest level since the research firm began its annual EV Experience Public Charging Study in 2021.

Skepticism about public charging availability is the No. 1 reason vehicle shoppers do not buy electric vehicles, J.D. Power noted.

Volvo is one of a handful of companies that have pledged to phase out gas-powered vehicles. It aims to be a fully electric carmaker by 2030 and to be a climate-neutral company by 2040. Starbucks has set a goal of reducing its carbon, water and waste 50% by 2030. On its website, Starbucks said its first electric vehicle charging stations with Volvo are part of its “expansion of renewable energy and decarbonization projects in the U.S.”