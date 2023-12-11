Holiday travel will be close to pre-pandemic levels, according to an American Automobile Association projection released Monday.

More than 115 million travelers will venture at least 50 miles over the 10-day holiday travel period at year’s end — a 2.2% increase compared with 2022 and the second-highest AAA has projected since 2000.

“This year-end holiday forecast, with an additional 2.5 million travelers compared to last year, mirrors what AAA Travel has been observing throughout 2023,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said in a statement. “More Americans are investing in travel, despite the cost, to make memories with loved ones and experience new places.”

The majority of travelers this year (90%) will drive — an increase of 1.8% compared with last year. At $3.10, the cost of a gallon of regular gas this holiday season is ten cents less than last year.

The worst, most congested days to drive over the holiday will be Saturday, December 23, and Thursday, December 28, according to the traffic analysis company, INRIX. Saturday, December 30, will also see an increase in traffic compared with a regular Saturday. INRIX said the best time to be on the road will be before Noon or after 7 p.m.

“Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 20% longer this holiday season,” INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said in a statement. He added that drivers in Denver, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C., could see almost twice the number of typical traffic delays.

Airports will also be busy. AAA said more travelers will fly this year than any other holiday season. About 7.5 million people, or 6.5% of holiday travelers, will fly to their destinations. Most of them will enjoy lower-cost airline tickets.

AAA said the average price for a roundtrip ticket to Orlando, Fla., this holiday season is $613. Last year, the same trip cost $735. A roundtrip ticket to Las Vegas has also fallen from $705 last year to $508 in 2023.

Bus, train and cruise travel is likewise trending higher this year. More than 4 million Americans will take alternative forms of transportation between Christmas and New Year’s. Cruises are especially popular.

The busiest travel period from Christmas to New Year’s was 2019, when 119 million people traveled more than 50 miles.