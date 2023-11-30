Driving the highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck onto a stage in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, before handing over the steering wheel to a handful of new owners, Elon Musk revealed the performance figures for the futuristic all-electric pickup that has racked up 2 million preorders in the past four years.

Musk said the Cybertruck can haul 11,000 pounds and has a payload of 2,500 pounds



The Cybertruck's stainless steel exoskeleton is also bulletproof



During the event, Musk showed a video of a Tesla Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 in a quarter-mile track race while hauling another Porsche 911

“Finally, the future will look like the future,” Musk said to a small but enthusiastic crowd, as he spoke from the bed of the new truck. “What we have here is something that’s a better truck for a truck while also being a better sports car than a sports car in the same package.”

During a livestreamed event over his social media platform, X, that was watched by more than 110,000 people, Musk screened videos that showed the Cybertruck drag racing a Porsche 911 and winning, before revealing the Cybertruck was also hauling a Porsche 911 when it did so.

He also showed a video of the Cybertruck being fired at with a tommy gun. The stainless steel super alloy siding was dented but was not penetrated.

“If Al Capone showed up with a tommy gun and emptied the entire magazine into the car door, you’d still be alive,” he said. “Why make it bulletproof? Why not?”

In addition to being bulletproof, the Cybertruck’s stainless steel exoskeleton cannot corrode and does not need paint.

To show off the shatterproof glass that famously failed during the Cybertruck’s introduction in November 2019, Musk had Cybertruck designer Franz von Holzhausen repeating the stunt with a baseball that bounced of the passenger glass window.

Videos also showed the Cybertruck hauling a Space X rocket to demonstrate it can haul 11,000 pounds and has a payload of 2,500 pounds. The truck’s bed is six feet long, four feet wide and capable of carrying 4-foot-by-8-foot pieces of plywood with the back down, Musk said.

Showing a rollover test, Musk said the center of gravity was so low, rollovers were not possible. At the same time, he highlighted the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension, which can provide 17” of ground clearance if it’s driven off road.

Saying the ride quality was quiet and “smooth as sillk,” Musk highlighted a new steer-by-wire system more commonly used on jets. Turning the steering wheel a small amount in a parking lot will cause the wheels to turn a lot while turning the steering wheel a small amount on a highway will only turn them slightly. He added that the Cybertruck’s turning radius is smaller than the Tesla Model S flagship full-size sedan.

“This is really going to change the look of the roads,” he said, as he greeted each of the new Cybertruck owners who received their cars at the event.

The company announced pricing and specs for the long-awaited vehicles:

Rear-wheel drive: $60,990 (250 mile range)

All-wheel drive: $79,990 (340 mile range)

"Cyberbeast": $99,990 (320 mile range)

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s sixth passenger vehicle. The company first introduced its roadster sports car in 2008. That was followed by the Model S in 2012, the Model X in 2015, the Model 3 in 2017 and the Model Y in 2020. Half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. are made by Tesla.