In the four years since Elon Musk unveiled the Tesla Cybertruck, notoriously shattering what was supposed to be breakproof glass, fans and detractors have anxiously awaited its arrival.

That day is almost here: On Thursday, Tesla is expected to deliver 10 Cybertrucks to customers in Austin, Texas.

The company will even livestream the event on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, which is also owned by Musk.

“Cybertruck deliveries start on Thursday,” Musk posted on X earlier this week, setting the hype machine into overdrive for the futuristic electric pickup truck that’s been described as everything from dystopian to flat-out ridiculous.

Shortly after its initial unveiling, Musk called it a “cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup truck” that was more utilitarian than a Ford F-150 and quicker than a Porsche 911. At the time, the Tesla web site said the all-electric Cybertruck could rocket from 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, tow more than 7,500 pounds and travel more than 500 miles per charge.

When the Cybertruck was first announced, pricing was pegged at $39,900 for the single-motor version and $76,900 for a trimotor with all-wheel drive and full self driving. Production was supposed to begin in late 2021 but was pushed back because of component shortages and difficulties with using ultra-hard stainless steel for its exterior.

The Tesla web site hasn’t yet listed specifications or pricing for the production version of the Cybertruck. It currently features a countdown clock with a flashing triangular image that mimics the Cybertruck’s unusual shape.

According to CybertruckOwnersClub.com, which cited a sign at a Tesla store in San Diego, the Cybertruck will be able to tow 1,000 pounds and has a 2,500-pound payload. It also features adaptive air suspension with on- and off-road drive modes as well as shatter-resistant glass.

The Cybertruck’s lead designer, Franz von Holzhausen, famously smashed the truck’s supposedly unbreakable armor glass windows onstage with a metal ball when the vehicle first debuted in November 2019 at a private event.

One week after the unveiling, Musk boasted 250,000 preorders for the Cybertruck. As of September this year, the Tesla truck had about 2 million reservations and a five-year wait. Yet on the eve of its first deliveries, auto industry analysts expect production volumes to indicate it will be a niche vehicle at first.

The Tesla Cybertruck garnered 27% consideration among those considering buying an electric pickup truck, according to an August survey from Cox Automotive. The Ford F-150 Lightning ranked first, with 67% consideration, followed by the Ram 1500 Rev and Chevy Silverado EV at 63% and GMC Hummer EV Pickup and Rivian R1T at 48%.

“This research really shows how important it will be for a brand like Tesla to attract consumers and shoppers who are not traditional pickup truck buyers,” Cox Automotive senior manager of market and customer research Vanessa Ton said in August. “The new Cybertruck will have to convert shoppers who are not already pickup owners or intenders.”

About 15,000 full-size EV pickups were sold in the second quarter of 2023 — more than double compared with a year earlier. Still, full-size EV pickups made up just 5% of EV sales. Full-size pickup trucks are the auto industry’s bestseller, making up 14% of sales.

The Cybertruck will be Tesla’s sixth passenger vehicle. The company first introduced its roadster sports car in 2008. That was followed by the Model S in 2012, the Model X in 2015, the Model 3 in 2017 and the Model Y in 2020. Half of all electric vehicles sold in the U.S. are made by Tesla.