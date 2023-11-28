Virgin Atlantic airlines hopes to make history Tuesday when one of its commercial planes flies across the Atlantic powered with 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

Billed as a world first, the Boeing 787 will fly from London Heathrow to New York's JFK International Airport using a fuel derived from waste products and plants.

What You Need To Know Virgin Atlantic is flying a Boeing 787 powered with 100% sustainable aviation fuel across the Atlantic Tuesday



Calling it a world first, the Virgin Atlantic flight will travel from London Heathrow to New York's JFK International Airport using a fuel derived from waste products and plants



The sustainable aviation fuel is made from waste fats and plant sugars, proteins, oils and fibers



Flight100, as it's called, is a collaboration between Virgin Atlantic, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, Imperial College London, the University of Sheffield, ICF and the Rocky Mountain Institute

“The world will always assume something can’t be done until you do it,” Virgin Atlantic founder Sir Richard Branson said in a statement. “The spirit of innovation is getting out there and trying to prove that we can do things better for everyone’s benefit.”

Virgin Atlantic said sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, can reduce carbon dioxide emissions 70% while maintaining the performance of traditional jet fuel. In a statement, Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Officer Shai Weiss said SAF “can be used as a safe drop-in replacement for fossil-derived jet fuel and it’s the only viable solution for decarbonizing long-haul aviation.”

The fuel used for Virgin Atlantic’s so-called Flight100 is made up of 88% hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids made from waste fats and 12% synthetic aromatic kerosene made from plant sugars, proteins, oils and fibers.

Powered with traditional jet fuel, commercial airplanes and large business jets make up 10% of U.S. transportation emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. They account for roughly 3% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and 2.4% of carbon dioxide emissions globally.

Just 0.1% of global jet fuel supplies are SAF currently. Virgin Atlantic hopes to increase its use in the United Kingdom’s aviation industry to 10% by 2030.

“There’s simply not enough SAF, and it’s clear that in order to reach production at scale, we need to see significantly more investments,” Weiss said. "Flight100 proves that if you make it, we’ll fly it.”

Scaling up SAF production is a matter of policy and investment, he added. Virgin Atlantic is calling on the UK government to develop regulations that will provide “certainty and price support mechanisms” to create a thriving SAF industry.

Flight100 is the result of a “radical collaboration,” the company said, that includes the plane maker Boeing and the auto maker Rolls-Royce, which supplied the engines. Imperial College London, University of Sheffield, ICF and the Rocky Mountain Institute were also involved with Tuesday’s flight and will analyze it to improve scientific understanding of the fuel’s use.