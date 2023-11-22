LOS ANGELES — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, hundreds of LAX food and beverage workers walked out on strike. These are the cashiers, fast food attendants, cooks, baristas, servers and bartenders at LAX.
The workers said they can’t afford their basic needs like food, gas or rent to keep up with inflation.
They’re asking for better wages, a pension, health care benefits and adequate staffing from Areas USA, the company that staffs LAX concessions.
Spectrum News reached out to Areas USA for a statement, but did not hear back.