Two years after Lucid Motors first began selling its Air luxury electric sedan, the EV maker is back with a follow up: the Gravity SUV.

On Thursday, the Arizona-based, Saudi-backed car company kicked off this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show by unveiling the new seven-seater with a space-age flourish.

What You Need To Know Lucid Motors introduced its new Gravity electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show Thursday



The seven-seater has a projected range of at least 440 miles and a projected price less than $80,000



The Gravity can rocket from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds



Production is expected to begin in late 2024

“At Lucid, we believe in pushing the boundaries of design. We have leaned into this belief to maximize spaciousness, aerodynamic efficiency and utility, resulting in an electric SUV with a previously unseen blend of attributes,” Lucid senior vice president of design and brand Derek Jenkins said in a statement.

Like the Air, the Gravity’s exterior design was led by Jenkins, who has brought the same sleek and minimalist sensibility to Lucid’s newest up-sized offering. Similar to the Tesla Model X, which appears smaller from the outside than from within, the Gravity performs the same trompe l’oeil, tucking a third row into a shell that looks like it should only fit two.

With a projected range of more than 440 miles, and a projected starting price below $80,000, the Gravity “heralds the dawn of a new era for electric Sport Utility Vehicles” with “an expansive, luxurious interior,” the company said in its announcement.

Designed to be versatile, the Gravity boasts NASA-esque levels of efficiency with second- and third-row seats that fold flat, opening up 112 cubic feet of cargo space. If the promotional photos are to be believed, the frunk is so capacious it comfortably seats two — when parked.

For the driver, Lucid incorporates a giant, 34-inch, curved OLED display in addition to the tablet-sized infotainment screen in the center of the dash. Anchoring them both is a new glass center console that slides open for extra storage and wireless cellphone charging.

With its Gravity, Lucid is introducing what it calls “interactive wellbeing features.” Lucid Sanctuary is a set of experiences designed to induce tranquility while Lucid Spaces is intended to transform its interior into an oasis that transports passengers, at least mentally, to Lake Tahoe or Joshua Tree. Vehicle inhabitants will also be able to tap into guided meditations without needing to exit the Gravity’s luxury digs.

In keeping with its ultra-efficient theme, the Gravity is not an SUV version of the Air. Rather it is built on a brand-new platform purposefully developed for a sporty drive experience. Lucid says the ultra-compact EV motors that rocket the Gravity from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds are the most power dense in global production, enabling it to also tow 6,000 pounds.

Buyers who opt for the Zero Gravity package will get an air suspension package that automatically adjusts based on terrain. Off-roaders can also manually adjust the suspension upward or drop it down once they’re back on the street.

The Gravity can be recharged with 200 miles of range in about 15 minutes, the company says, due in part to a smaller, lighter and more high-tech battery pack that uses fewer precious metals and minerals and uses less energy to charge, according to Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson.

“When we say we’re here to advance the technology, this is what we mean: this is truly sustainability in action,” he said in a statement.

Production is expected to begin late next year.