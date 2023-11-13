Looking for a special gift for that special someone who seems to have everything? Neiman Marcus may have the answer.

As part of its annual tradition of offering an exclusive high-end vehicle as part of its fantasy gifts holiday catalog, the luxury department store will sell a one-of-a-kind Cadillac Carmen Celestiq.

For $975,000, one lucky buyer will be treated to “an ultra-luxury automotive journey through design, craftsmanship and technology,” the catalog promises.

The $975,000 gift includes the all-electric hand-built sedan and two-day experience in Detroit



Cadillac will begin making its Celestiq in December



The 600-horsepower Celestiq has 300 miles of range

The all-electric Cadillac flagship will be hand built and customized to the buyer’s taste. Already, the futuristic four-seater boasts 600 horsepower, 650 pound-feet of torque and 300 miles of range, along with a 38-speaker sound system and a sunroof sectioned into four zones that can be lightened or darkened by whomever is sitting beneath it. Each of the vehicle’s four occupants also has individual climate controls, including heated and cooled seats and heated arm and neck rests.

Cadillac will begin limited production of its bespoke $340,000 Celestiq next month. The buyer of the $975,000 Neiman Marcus version includes a two-day experience in Detroit to see their car being built at the Cadillac Artisan Center and possibly catch a glimpse of a future Cadillac that has not yet been revealed to the public, the catalog teases.

In addition to the vehicle, the buyer will be treated to a stay in the luxury suite of a boutique hotel in the motor city, a private tour of Detroit landmarks, a multicourse meal prepared by a renowned Detroit chef and other dining experiences “tailored to your preferences for each meal.”

The Celestiq is the latest luxury vehicle Neiman Marcus is offering as part of its holliday catalog — a tradition it began in 1995 with a launch edition BMW Z3 patterned after the car James Bond drove in the film “Goldeneye.”