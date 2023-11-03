Taking the train will be faster, safer and more reliable following a $16.4 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investment in the Northeastern U.S. railway system President Biden plans to announce Monday.

Train service in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C. and other metropolitan areas in the area will see upgraded tracks, power systems, signals, stations and other improvements.

What You Need To Know $16.4 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will be provided to upgrade the Northeast Corridor train system



The money will fund 25 projects, many of them improving tunnels and bridges that are more than 100 years old



The upgrades are intended to make the trains faster, safer and more reliable



Northeast Corridor trains support 800,000 trips daily

“Americans need and deserve world-class rail,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Friday, during a briefing of Monday’s announcement. “For decades now, we have underinvested as a country in passenger rail in the United States, including along the Northeast Corridor, which is of national significance because of all the traffic that it carries.”

Northeast Corridor trains include more than 100 commuter stations and 457 miles of track running through nine states. They support 800,000 trips daily in a region that represents 20% of the country’s economy, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

A lack of federal funding, however, has led to a $45.2 billion backlog in needed repairs for the country’s passenger rail system, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. Infrastructure-related delays along the Northeast Corridor have caused the equivalent of 700 Boston-to-Washington, D.C. train trips’ worth of delays, the ASCE found.

“Before President Biden took office, federal, state and local governments spent 1% on rail what they spent on roads,” Buttigieg said.

With funding for 25 projects, the $16.4 billion represents the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak in 1971 and will upgrade aging bridges and tunnels that were first built more than 100 years ago, White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu said Friday.

The 100-year-old Gateway Hudson River Tunnel in New York and New Jersey will receive $3.8 billion to improve climate resiliency and create new capacity for the busiest section of the Northeast Corridor. The 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel will receive $4.7 billion to alter its tight clearances and a steep incline that force trains to slow to 30 mph leading to chronic delays; when finished, trains will be able to travel the tunnel at speeds of 110 mph.

The 100-year-old Susquehanna River Bridge will receive $2.1 billion to replace the existing rail bridge with two new two-track spans that will let trains increase their speed from 90 to 125 mph. The 116-year-old Connecticut River Bridge will receive $827 million for what the FRA is calling a more “resilient, movable bridge.”

Two planning studies are also included in the funding. One will explore opportunities to increase speeds and reduce travel times between Washington, D.C., and New York City. The other will look at future infrastructure options to improve speed, resilience, performance and capacity for faster trains through Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Monday’s announced investment is part of $66 billion the Biden Administration is investing in the nation’s rail service, including $1.4 billion the Federal Railroad Administration announced last month to fund 70 rail improvements projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C. While much of the October funding package supports freight rail safety and supply chains, some will be used to improve passenger rail service in and out of Sacramento, Calif., and to add five new passenger rail trips between Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va.

"We will later on be bringing even more good news to passenger rail lines that stretch in other parts of the country beyond the Northeast Corridor," Buttigieg said. "When we look at the story of American passenger rail and American rail writ large, there's going to be a before and after with the Biden infrastructure vision as the fulcrum."