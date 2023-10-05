Kawasaki will bring a pair of electric motorcycles to the U.S., the Japanese sport bike maker announced this week. Billed as urban commuters, the Ninja e-1 sport bike and Z e-1 naked bike are the company’s first zero-emissions models and are available for order this month for $7,599 and $7,299 respectively. Deliveries are expected in December.

What You Need To Know Kawasaki is the first Japanese motorcycle maker to offer an electric road bike in the U.S.



The Ninja e-1 sport bike and Z e-1 naked bike are available this month



Pricing starts at $7,299



The bikes are powered with a 3-kilowatt-hour battery pack that is removable for indoor charging

Both bikes have a three kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows them to travel 41 miles on a charge. The removable batteries can be fully recharged with a 110-volt wall outlet in about four hours.

Like most electric motorcycles, they can be ridden in different modes. Eco mode restricts the power to 40 mph, unless the rider engages a boost setting that lasts for 15 seconds and adds another 7 mph. Road mode has a 55 mph limit, or 65 mph in boost mode. A regenerative system recaptures energy generated from deceleration to repower the battery.

Both bikes use brushless electric motors and have no clutch. They also feature a "WALK mode" that allows them to move forward or backward at walking speed using the throttle.

Pairing the bikes’ instrument panel with a smartphone app allows riders to check on their battery’s state of charge and maintenance schedule. Incoming calls can also be displayed on the instrument cluster.

Kawasaki is the first of the Japanese motorcycle makers to offer an electric road bike in the U.S. Honda began selling its EM1 e scooter in Japan in August. Suzuki said it will introduce an electric commuter bike by next spring and will have eight electric models by 2030. Yamaha has partnered with all three companies as a consortium to establish swappable batteries but has yet to introduce an electric model in the U.S.

Production electric motorcycles first hit the U.S. market in 2008, with the launch of Zero Motorcycles. While dozens of startups have since joined the fray, few major brands have done so. Harley-Davidson launched its LiveWire in 2019 and has since spun off the name as a standalone brand that now has a second model, the Del Mar. BMW also makes an electric scooter that is sold in the U.S.

A 2018 survey from the Motorcycle Industry Council found that almost 70% of millennial riders are interested in electric models. About 40% of electric motorcycle owners are women.