Getting to your gate at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is about to get a little easier. The airport is now in a partnership with security identification company Clear.

There will be identity verification lanes at the main terminal. People who sign up for Clear will be able to verify their identity with facial recognition or fingerprints.

Passengers who are pre-screened with Clear will no longer have to show their driver's license to a TSA agent before going through security.

The service will cost around $16 per month.

The launch is estimated to create 28 new jobs at the Buffalo Airport and bring in around $1.5 million every year.