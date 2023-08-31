LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The International Longshore and Warehouse Union announced Thursday that its members have ratified a six-year contract between the union and the Pacific Maritime Association, representing the shipping industry, after nearly a year of negotiations and discord that plagued West Coast ports, including Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Members of ILWU have voted to ratify and approve a tentative contract agreement that was previously reached in June with employers represented by PMA, according to a statement from ILWU. ILWU members voted 75% in favor of approving the new contract.

Voting results were certified Thursday afternoon by the union's Coast Balloting Committee, formed by Coast Longshore Division Caucus delegates elected from each of the 29 West Coast ports.

"The negotiations for this contract were protracted and challenging," Willie Adams, president of ILWU International, said in a statement. "I am grateful to our rank-and-file for their strength, to our negotiating committee for their vision and tenacity, and to those that supported giving the ILWU and PMA the space that we needed to get this result."

According to ILWU, the new agreement "protects good-paying jobs in 29 West Coast port communities, maintains health benefits and improves wages, pensions and safety protections."

The union represents approximately 20,000 longshore and clerk workers on the West Coast.

PMA President and CEO Jim McKenna issued a statement noting the contract, already approved by PMA member companies, is retroactive to July 1, 2022 and runs through July 1, 2028.

"This contract provides an important framework for the hard work ahead to overcome new competitive challenges and to continue to position the West Coast ports as destinations of choice for shippers worldwide," McKenna said in a statement.

"From San Diego to Bellingham, these ports have long been the primary gateways for cargo coming into and leaving the United States, and our interests are aligned in ensuring they can effectively and efficiently handle the capacity growth that drives economies and jobs."

Following the announcement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson issued a joint statement applauding the contract.

"This agreement is a win for the working people of our cities and for the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Labor stability is critical to the success of the San Pedro Bay Port Complex, which moves nearly 40% of the nation's containerized cargo," according to the joint statement. "Together, the two ports handle more than $400 billion in trade that reaches all 435 Congressional districts and support 1 in 5 jobs in Long Beach and 1 in 9 jobs in Los Angeles."

Bass expressed her gratitude for both organizations for working together to achieve a contract agreement that "puts people first while safeguarding our economy."

LA City Councilman Tim McOsker, whose Council District 15 includes the Port of LA, shared the mayor's sentiments.

"This contract respects the hard work and skill of our dockworkers and their importance to our San Pedro Bay Complex," McOsker said in a statement. "A ratified, coastwide agreement is good for our workers, the Port of Los Angeles and our country's economy."

Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of LA, extended his gratitude with the leadership of both organizations, noting that the "collective bargaining system worked."

"This contract brings long-term stability and confidence to our customers as we redouble our efforts to bring more cargo back to the Port of Los Angeles, the premier gateway to and from the Pacific Rim," Seroka said in a statement.

The contract comes after nearly a year of negotiations that at times were somewhat tumultuous. The union and PMA had been in talks for months on a contract to replace the one that had expired July 1.

The ILWU had claimed "from pre-pandemic levels through 2022, the percentage of ILWU wages and benefits continued to drop compared to PMA rising revenues." While PMA had accused the union of engaging in work slowdowns, leading to rolling closures of container terminals.

A tentative agreement was reached with assistance from acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su back in June.