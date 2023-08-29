Some cars take a lot longer to sell than others. A Jeep Cherokee is the slowest-selling new vehicle on the market, taking more than 128 days.

A Tesla Model S tops the list for the slowest-selling used car, taking 88 days, according to a new analysis from the auto research web site iSeeCars.com.

“Dealers and manufacturers have typically targeted 60 days as the time to sell a vehicle,” iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer said in a statement. “The 10 slowest-selling used cars are now all above 60 days, while the 10 slowest-selling new cars are all above 87 days.”

The study comes two years after global supply chain issues dramatically lowered the number of available cars on the market, pushing both new and used car prices to record highs. With the average transaction price for a new vehicle at $48,334, new vehicle inventory is at a two-year high.

Following the Jeep Cherokee, the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Buick Envision, Ford Mustang and Mazda MX-5 Miata round out the top five slowest-selling new cars on the market.

Following the Tesla Model S, the Buick Envision, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Cadillac XT4 round out the top five slowest-selling used cars.