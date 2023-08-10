Car shoppers are finally getting some relief. The average transaction price for a new vehicle in July fell $337 to $48,334, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Transaction prices are down 2.7%, or $1,335, so far this year — the largest decline in a decade.

What You Need To Know The average transaction price for a new vehicle in July fell $337 to $48,334, according to Kelley Blue Book



Transaction prices for new vehicles are down 2.7%, or $1,335, so far this year — the largest decline in a decade



New vehicle prices began climbing during the pandemic as chip shortages hampered auto makers' ability to meet demand



The price dedlines are largely due to Tesla slashing prices by more than 19% through the first seven months of the year

“New-vehicle price inflation has all but disappeared in 2023,” Cox Automotive Research Manager Rebecca Rydzewski said in a statement. “New-vehicle prices, primarily driven by cuts in luxury and electric vehicles, are decreasing as inventory is steadily improving.”

New vehicle prices began climbing during the pandemic, as chip shortages hampered auto makers’ ability to keep up with demand. The average transaction price of a new vehicle hit a record high of $49,507 at the end of last year.

Luxury vehicles are seeing the large price declines. They were down almost 3% in July compared with a year earlier. The average luxury buyer paid $63,552 for a new vehicle, due largely to Tesla slashing prices almost 20% through the first seven months of the year.

The average Tesla cost $54,660 in July — down from $62,000 in January. Teslas haven’t cost so little since April 2020.

Electric vehicle prices overall are falling. The average transaction price for an EV in July was $53,469 — down from $61,000 in January.

While prices are improving, the number of new vehicles costing less than $20,000 is almost nonexistent. Just one model — the Mitsubishi Mirage — could be purchased new for less than $20,000 in July. Five years ago, a dozen vehicles met the criteria.

The increase in average transaction prices is driven in part by more luxury vehicles transacting for more than $100,000. Excluding exotics from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley and other premium makes, 32 vehicles transacted for more than $100,000 in July compared with just 12 vehicles that met the criteria five years ago.