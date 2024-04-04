Every weekday for that last 24 years, Carlos Cruz has left his home in Rosedale at 6 a.m. and walked seven blocks to catch the Q111 bus on 147th Avenue. It is a 10-minute walk that starts his commute to Jersey City.

But that is just the first part of his commute. He rides the bus for almost an hour to Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica to catch the F train to Herald Square. Then, he takes the PATH train to New Jersey.

"I think it would help me if they had more express service, but affordable," Cruz said.

Cruz’s commute could be reduced by taking the LIRR, which offers a discounted CityTicket. But Cruz says he cannot afford the train ticket, and it is not easy to get to a train station.

"I would have to take the Q111 here, then go over to Huxley, get off, take the [Q85], then take the [Q85] to Long Island Rail Road," Cruz said. "So now I’m spending more on the commute because I have to jump on two buses."

There are no free transfers between the New York City Transit Authority and the LIRR.

But lawmakers and advocacy organizations are pushing for this to become reality.

"Bringing fair fares to the railroads, creating a city ticket weekly with transfers to subways and buses would significantly reduce people’s costs," said Lisa Daglian, the executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA. "And increase access to transit, which is access to opportunity."

For his return home to Queens, Cruz does afford himself a luxury.

"I take the express bus home," Cruz said. " The express bus, I could take it in the morning, but the expense is too much for me."

In the meantime, Cruz accepts his almost two-hour commute to work every weekday, like he has for decades.

"The majority of the time I like to listen to Christian music. To give me that peace and calm for the ride," Cruz said.