Trains into and out of Penn Station were back to running on or close to schedule by early Wednesday morning after signal issues caused major New Jersey Transit and Amtrak delays during the Tuesday evening commute.
NJ Transit and Amtrak rail service were subject to up to 60-minute delays during rush hour because of Amtrak signal issues near Portal Bridge, NJ Transit posted on social media Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m.
NJ Transit said that tickets were being honored by the Port Authority Trans-Hudson rail system at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken station and 33rd Street station in Manhattan.
Trains were still delayed by up to 30 minutes Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m., NJ Transit said.
Just after 11 p.m. — over five hours after the delays had begun — NJ Transit announced that trains were making progress towards returning to their normal schedules.