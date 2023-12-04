Julio Pena and his wife have owned Il Posto Accanto on East 2nd Street since 1999.

What You Need To Know One business believes customers won’t pay tolls



Vendors will pass toll price onto businesses



One expert says most people will still drive below 60th Street

“After COVID and all the difficulties we went through that, to have this congestion pricing shoved down our throats, it’s going to be a death blow,” Pena said.

He fears a ripple effect from congestion pricing for his business.

From delivery trucks, which will have to pay the extra toll passing it on to him. And then having to raise prices on customers, some of whom have come multiple times a week for years.

“That person who used to come twice a month, three times a month is maybe going to come less,” Pena said. “And for us, they’re also going to look at the bill and it’s going to go from $90 to $100 to a bit more.”

Pena was joined by Hudson Valley Republican Rep. Mike Lawler and New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who came far from home to make the same point.

“Every single restaurant, store, dry cleaners, small business in Manhattan will lose customers,” said Gottheimer. “Janno ‘Scrooge’ Lieber put 15 lumps of coal in everyone’s stocking this year.”

They say it’s not about congestion, but about money.

“Janno Lieber and the MTA tell you they need a billion dollars,” said Lawler. “Well, if you need a billion dollars from congestion pricing, obviously you want people to pay that so you want people to keep coming in with their vehicles.”

And at least one expert says there will still be people driving into the city.

According to Sam Schwartz, former city traffic commissioner, approximately 85% won’t change their habits, while others will shift modes.

“The same cries came out in London, in Stockholm, Milan and other places,” says Schwartz, who is also known as Gridlock Sam. “And afterwards, the businesses saw an increase.”

Schwartz said fewer vehicles below 60th Street will prove profitable for businesses — certainly more so than sitting in traffic and being late to meetings.