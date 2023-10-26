It has taken decades to begin construction on the Second Avenue subway line.

The project is finally moving ahead with nearly $3.5 billion of federal funding. The money will push the project forward into its second phase, which will extend the Q train to East 125th Street.

What You Need To Know The MTA is getting nearly $3.5 billion to expand the Second Avenue subway system into East Harlem Sen. Chuck Schumer announced the funding Wednesday at a press conference Construction of the second phase of the project will take nine years, according to the MTA.

“It sounds like more business,” said CJ Harris, who helps run his family’s Harlem restaurant Color World.

The new restaurant is located on the corner of East 116th Street and Second Avenue. Harris likes the idea of a nearby subway stop bringing in more customers, especially since business from his family’s food truck slows down in the colder months.

“It’s a busy corner in the warmer times, but right now, not so much,” Harris said.

Residents and businesses along Second Avenue will have a long time, however, before they see the light at the end of the tunnel, part of which still needs to be built.

Construction will take nine years, according to the MTA. As the agency learned from construction of the first phase of the project, the work itself creates major headaches for residents and businesses along Second Avenue.

“All we can do is wait, you know,” Harris said.

The MTA said the rest of the money for the project, another $4.3 billion, will come from congestion pricing.

If the rollout of congestion pricing goes smoothly, the MTA’s portion of funding for the second phase should be available when needed.

"Phase two of the Second Avenue subway is going to bring us one step closer to achieving transportation equity in New York, ensuring East Harlem has greater access to jobs, health care and other essential services,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, who announced the new funding along with Rep. Adriano Espilliat Wednesday.

The nearly $3.5 billion will come from the Federal Transit Administration. The second phase will extend the Q train from 96th Street to East 125th Street, a boon for East Harlem, which the lawmakers describe as a neighborhood that has been historically neglected.

Once the second phase is complete, a combined 300,000 riders daily will reap the benefits, which include shorter commute times, increased connectivity and less crowding, according to the MTA.