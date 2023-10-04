The AirTrain at John F. Kennedy International Airport will start accepting OMNY payments next week, officials said Wednesday.

OMNY contactless payment readers will be up and running at select fare gates at Jamaica and Howard Beach stations starting Tuesday, the MTA said in a news release.

OMNY will be fully integrated at the stations by the end of 2024, the statement said.

"We are making it easier than ever for travelers to take the train to JFK, and for visitors to our great city to use one of its most essential services — the MTA," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in the release. "As we continue to roll out OMNY throughout the system, I encourage everyone to take advantage of this service and travel safely."

Currently, the $8.25 AirTrain fare is only payable by MetroCard, which can lead to long lines at MetroCard vending machines.

Customers who do not use OMNY will still be able to purchase MetroCards at vending machines, Hudson News or Metro News, the statement said. Thirty-day unlimited cards and discounted 10-trip cards will also still be available at these locations.

"In September, subway and bus customers tapped more than 2 million times on a single day, and now they'll be able to use OMNY at the AirTrain JFK for much quicker passenger flow to and from the airport," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in the release. "Whether you're headed to catch a plane or returning home to New York, AirTrain riders can now take full advantage of this time-saving and seamless way to travel in the city."