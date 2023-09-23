The MTA is launching a pilot program on Sunday that will make five city bus routes free.

The program, which includes a bus route in each borough, will last six to 12 months, Gov. Kathy Hochul said when she announced the initiative in July.

The routes that were selected for the program are the Bx18 (A and B) in the Bronx, the B60 in Brooklyn, the M116 in Manhattan, the Q4 (local and limited) in Queens and the S46 and S96 on Staten Island.

The program will serve 43,900 daily weekday riders, the MTA said in a press release. It will not include free transfers to other buses or subway lines.

The buses included in the program will have destination signs, onboard digital signs and decals marked "Fare Free," the release said.

The bus routes were selected based on a variety of factors, including "fare evasion, service frequency, available capacity to address potential ridership increases, equity for low-income and economically disadvantaged communities, and access to employment and commercial activity," the release added.

"The MTA carefully selected one route in every borough to study potential benefits and impacts on ridership, operations and other factors, and the buses are ready to roll," Frank Annicaro, New York City Transit's senior vice president of buses, said in a statement Friday.

The launch of the pilot program comes one month after the MTA hiked subway, bus and commuter rail fares. As part of the price hikes, subway and bus fares increased from $2.75 to $2.90 on Aug. 20.