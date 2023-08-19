Traveling in the city is about to get more expensive. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is hiking subway, bus and train fares on Sunday.

Subway and bus fares will increase from $2.75 to $2.90. A 7-day unlimited MetroCard will rise $1 to $34, and a 30-day unlimited pass will increase by $5 to $132.

Express bus rides will also be more expensive starting Sunday, jumping from $6.75 to $7. A 7-day unlimited express bus pass will go up from $62 to $64.

Single-ride tickets on subways and buses will rise 25 cents to $3.25.

Fares will also increase Sunday for Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad customers.

Monthly and weekly tickets are increasing by up to 4.5% on both railroads. All other ticket types will increase by as much as 10%.

The 20-trip ticket — a popular option for hybrid workers that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic — will no longer be offered after Saturday. Any 20-trip ticket purchased prior to Sunday will expire 60 days after the date it was purchased.

The MTA is expanding its CityTicket option for commuter rail customers. Commuters riding the LIRR or Metro-North within the five boroughs during peak hours can now pay $7. They can continue to pay $5 during off-peak hours.

Sunday marks the first time the MTA will raise fares of any kind since 2019, as the agency paused its biannual fare hikes two years ago amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first time the base fares for subways and buses will increase since 2015. Instead of raising base fares on subways and buses the last two times other fares were increased, the MTA chose to reduce the bonuses that riders got when purchasing two or more rides on a MetroCard in 2017, and then eliminate the bonuses entirely in 2019.

The MTA implemented fare hikes at their bridges and tunnels two weeks ago. Tolls increased by 6% for drivers who use E-ZPass and 10% for drivers who pay by mail.