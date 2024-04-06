Opening Day for the New York Yankees does not just mean baseball. It is also a chance to sit on rattan seats, take in the aroma of rail grease and get a glimpse of decades-old advertisements.

For train enthusiasts, Opening Day means a 25-minute ride back in time up to Yankee Stadium on the IRT Lo-V Nostalgia Train.

“Lo-Vs were built between 1916 and 1924-25. They were largely retired prior to 1969, and the last one was retired in 1969,” Jodi Shapiro, curator of the New York Transit Museum, said. “They’re a lot bumpier than current trains. They sound a lot different. They just feel different.”

The train starts at the decommissioned South Ferry terminal, with a few admirers at stations along the 4 train route, but the huge crowd awaits at Grand Central. Riders waited with cell phones out trying to catch a glimpse of history — and even their childhood.

“These trains were around when I was a kid and every time I can get to one of these nostalgic rides, I do it,” Patrick O’Conner said. “With the wicker seats and the fans, it’s just fun. Modern is great, but it’s fun to ride stuff like this.”

Others were first-timers on the train.

“It’s cute,” Justine Randall Pizarro said. “I wish I was around to ride one of these when they were in service.”

“It’s really, I don’t know — awesome. I’m at a loss for words,” Riccardo Pasan said. “We never experienced it until right now.”

Pasan said he’ll be back, and many return year after year.

“So many people have an emotional attachment to our transit system here in New York,” Shapiro said. “Maybe more than any other city that has a rapid transit system, a mass transit system.”

There are other chances to ride the Lo-Vs and other vintage trains from the New York Transit Museum’s collection throughout the year, including during the holiday season.