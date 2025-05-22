ANAHEIM, Calif. — Could a new aerial transportation system fly over Anaheim once again?

If it does, it won’t be at Disneyland.

Anaheim officials are exploring the use of an aerial gondola system to transport passengers from the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center to the Anaheim Convention Center, Visit Anaheim CEO Mike Waterman said to Spectrum News.

“Without spilling the beans, I know the city has met with several transportation folks,” said Waterman. “They have met with international companies that do transportation. They believe that, possibly by the 28 Olympics, but certainly by 2030, there will be a mass public transportation capability from ARTIC to the Convention Center.”

However, Anaheim spokesperson Mike Lyster told Spectrum News that Waterman’s statement is a bit of wishful thinking.

“There is nothing imminent or awarding of a contract soon,” said Lyster. “We are in the early phases of exploring various transportation options. There’s still a lot of planning to do. This is just the exploratory phase.”

Waterman spoke to Spectrum News during a USA Volleyball media event last week as the city prepares for the LA 2028 Olympic Games. The Honda Center is hosting the Olympic indoor volleyball competition.

Waterman said with the Olympics a few years away, it’s an exciting time for the city.

He discussed the billions of dollars of current and future commercial real estate developments flowing into Anaheim.

The owner of the Anaheim Ducks is privately investing $4 billion and currently constructing the 100-acre OC Vibe, an LA Live-like project around the Honda Center. Disney could soon invest billions in expanding — possibly a third theme park — for its Disneyland Forward project, which received city approval last year.

Waterman said there are more investors, business deals and developments to come.

“Literally, we’re seeing north of $10 billion of tourism-specific infrastructure improvement, unlike any city on the planet has,” said Waterman.

Waterman said one project he’s working on is the building of a dedicated and permanent U.S. National Training Center for USA Volleyball. Currently, the U.S. men’s and women’s teams train out of a rented facility, Open Gym Premiere, in Anaheim.

He said two sports companies — he did not name — are exploring the possibility.

Waterman spoke to U.S. Men’s Volleyball National Team coach Karch Kiraly and USA Volleyball President John Speraw about keeping them in the city.

“Look, this might sound crazy,” Waterman told them. “But since your training facility is in Anaheim, why don’t we work to figure out a way to position Anaheim as the volleyball capital of North America? And why not the world?”

He added, “We have the facility, we have the team, we have the history, we have everything.”

Transportation

While the city has seen a surge in commercial developments, one aspect that has been lacking is an effective mass public transportation system, especially one that could take visitors to and from the $185 million city-owned ARTIC to the city’s economic engines, the Anaheim Convention Center and Disneyland Resort.

Despite attempts, such as the $300 million Anaheim Streetcar, which the city killed in 2017, the city hasn’t found a successful transportation alternative. There are regular bus lines. However, some visitors have criticized the service as slow.

City officials have long wanted a mass public transportation option to connect the city’s fast-growing Platinum Triangle, which houses ARTIC, Angel Stadium and Honda Center, to the Resort District, with the hotels, convention center and Disneyland.

“We are looking at all sorts of different technologies to try and solve that long-term transportation issue in our city,” said Lyster.

Lyster confirmed that city officials have spoken and visited with various transportation companies locally and in the Bay Area.

City council members have contacted Glydways, a company that operates small, autonomous shuttles capable of holding four to eight people. They’ve spoken with Tesla about their driverless technology. They’re paying attention to an aerial gondola system, similar to the ones that the Irvine City Council approved to negotiate with to fly over the Great Park. And they are even looking into the possibility of resurrecting a light rail system along Katella Avenue.

“We are at this pivot point,” he said. “There’s a lot of transportation innovation.”

Lyster said that city officials must be smart and think strategically, focusing on the best use of public resources and long-term solutions.

“One of the challenges is that technology is still evolving,” he said. “Any transportation system we choose will be very expensive and it would take years to build out. We want to let the market mature. Things will be clearer in the next two or three years.”

No matter what new public transit system Anaheim chooses, it’s an exciting time for residents and visitors alike, said Waterman.

“With all the future growth, the billions in infrastructure coming to Anaheim, five years from now, Anaheim is going to be unrecognizable,” he said.