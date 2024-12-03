ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California residents itching to go to Disneyland can now do so cheaper than years ago.

Disneyland officials announced on Tuesday that SoCal residents living within ZIP codes 90000- 93599 can purchase specially priced three-day, one-park-per-day tickets for $199 per person, a saving of more than $200.

Three-day park hoppers or tickets to visit both theme parks on the same day are discounted at $289, $216 less than the non-SoCal three-day, one-park multi-day tickets.

A regular-priced three-day, one-park ticket is $415. A three-day park hopper is $505.

The SoCal tickets are good for visits to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for any day of the week from Jan. 1 through May 15, 2025. Normally, multi-day tickets to Disneyland have to be used within two weeks of the first visit.

Lightning Lane, Disney’s pay-to-skip-the-line feature, is an additional up charge, Disney officials said. Parking is also a separate charge. Ticket holders need to make a reservation for their visit.

This year’s SoCal discounted multi-day, one-park, ticket offer is cheaper than the past two years. Disneyland annually offers discounted ticket deals to its largest consumer base for visits in winter and spring, which usually attracts fewer visitors except for Spring Break.

Last year, Disneyland offered the same three-day, one-park SoCal discounted tickets for $225 per person for mid-week visits and $275 for weekends.

In 2022, the three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket was $219.

Disneyland officials didn’t immediately return a Spectrum News inquiry about why Disney dropped prices this year.

Disneyland officials said they also have a kids’ special ticket, ages 3 to 9, offer for Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park for as little as $50 per day, with a 1-Park per day ticket, for visits in early 2025. Disney+ subscribers also have their own three-day, one-park deal for $330 per person.

The ticket deal comes two weeks after Disneyland opened the newly transformed Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country into Bayou Country, and made some changes to the Haunted Mansion queue.