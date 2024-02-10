The chief executives of the states of Missouri and California are apparently putting a different spin on what has turned into a political tradition over the years when sports teams compete for championship titles.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49s square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom won’t have anything on the line except team and state pride.

“Governor and First Lady Parson plan to meet with California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Newsom prior to Sunday's game to exchange gifts and, presumably, friendly banter over whose state has the better football team,” Parson’s office announced Friday.

The governors will exchange signed Super Bowl memorabilia that will be auctioned off to benefit the charity of their choice.

Sports betting is illegal in both Missouri and California, but that hasn’t stopped mayors and members of Congress from getting in on the action.

We are confident we’ll be celebrating another @Chiefs Super Bowl victory this weekend in #SuperBowlLVIII



If our Chiefs don’t pull through though, we’ll send our world-famous Gates Bar-B-Que to San Francisco.



Mayor @LondonBreed, what will you send when the Chiefs win? pic.twitter.com/6It5lLLlyF — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 9, 2024

BANG BANG NINER GANG! It's almost Super Bowl Sunday. We’ve got the best fans & we’re wishing our @49ers luck in Vegas.



I’m confident in our Niners but Mayor @QuintonLucasKC we’ve got a bag of the best crab & a replica of the Golden Gate Bridge for you.



Let's go Niners! #FTTB https://t.co/Smf0q76KtX pic.twitter.com/MBF9LLNFVB — London Breed (@LondonBreed) February 9, 2024

The crab cakes from @RepKweisiMfume were delicious, but I’m ready for a sweet treat to top it off.



While I know @RepRoKhanna would love some of Kansas City’s world-class BBQ, after the @Chiefs win ANOTHER Super Bowl, I look forward to some See’s Candies from San Francisco! pic.twitter.com/9nUQUsRDvB — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 6, 2024