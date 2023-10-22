HONOLULU — Serving travelers between Japan and Hawaii since 1998, All Nippon Airways celebrates 25 years in October while bringing a third Airbus A380 aircraft into service in response to the growing demand for flights to Hawaii.

“ANA deeply values the privilege of furthering an enduring connection between Japan and Hawaii. Air travel catalyzes uniting individuals and fostering cultural exchange,” said Toshio Nomura, ANA The Americas executive vice president, in a news release. “ANA remains resolutely committed to building a robust partnership with Hawaii, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity for the next 25 years and beyond.”

The third Airbus offers 520 seats and is known as “Flying Honu” because of its exterior illustrations resembling the Hawaiian sea turtle. It arrived in Honolulu on Friday and returned to Narita, Tokyo, the same day.

Starting Dec. 6, ANA will increase daily flights between Tokyo and Honolulu from two to three — one to Haneda, Tokyo, and two to Narita, Tokyo. The addition increases seat capacity on the route to 18,004, a number that surpasses pre-COVID levels and equals 42 weekly flights.

To commemorate 25 years of service and the addition of the third “Flying Honu” Airbus, ANA introduces a special sweepstakes, “Journey with Flying Honu” that runs through Nov. 19. Entrants must be 18 years and older.

The grand prize is a pair of roundtrip business-class tickets from Honolulu to Tokyo. The second-place winner receives three roundtrip economy class tickets. The special bonus prize for three winners is a collectible Airbus A380 “Flying Honu” model plane (1:200 scale). An additional winner will receive a set of three “Flying Honu” plush toys with blue, green and orange Hawaiian sea turtles.

Winners will be announced by Nov. 26.

Learn more about the 25th-anniversary promotion by clicking this link.

To add to ANA’s 25th-year celebration, ANA Aha Mele 2023 will run Nov. 16-19. ANA presents a collaboration with environmentalists, contributors and others, incorporating music as a medium to emphasize the significance of Hawaii’s natural resources.

In response to the Maui wildfires, ANA Group encourages ANA Mileage Club members to donate miles for disaster relief efforts and to support communities through the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund and other reputable relief organizations.

