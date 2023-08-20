HONOLULU — At Saturday’s 19th Annual Korean Festival, Owner and Chef Hyun Kim of the popular O’Kims Korean Kitchen was bestowed with the Entrepreneur of the Year award, according to a news release. The yearly cultural event celebrates Korean heritage, culture and cuisine.

The award recognizes Kim’s contributions as an entrepreneur and a chef, and pays homage to her leadership, innovation and impact on the local food scene.

“This recognition is an embodiment of our team’s relentless commitment to showcasing the rich tapestry of Korean flavors at O'Kims Korean Kitchen," said Kim in the release. "It is an honor to receive the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our patrons and the community for their unwavering support.”

Kim’s culinary expertise artfully — and tastefully — brings together traditional and contemporary Korean cuisine with a menu committed to authentic and inventive Korean dishes while incorporating locally and internationally sourced ingredients.

Classic favorites include kalbi, Korean chicken and bibimbap featured alongside innovative creations that fuse traditional flavors with modern techniques.

Chef Kim’s culinary journey began at age 16 in Busan, Korea, moving on to train under acclaimed Chef Park at age 18 where she learned the nuances of Korean, Japanese and international cuisine. She then moved to Honolulu and entered the Culinary Arts program at Kapiolani Community College. Kim started her formal training with Chef George Mavrothalassitis (Chef Mavro) and opened O’Kims Korean Kitchen in 2016.

O’Kims is open for lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner, 5-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays. Takeout is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Order items online or by phone at 808-537-3787.

Sarah Yamanaka covers events, environmental and community news for Spectrum News Hawaii. She can be reached at sarah.yamanaka@charter.com.