The Rochester Lilac Festival got off to a beautiful start over the weekend, but there is more to look forward to this year.
Monday marks the first day of the Lilac Local Farmers Market. It's a new addition to the festival for 2025.
The market is located near the wooden playground and features local vendors selling things like fresh produce, flowers, meats, fish, jams and handmade art and craft creations.
One local vendor was very excited to be included in the new market.
"Oh my god — historical," said Colette Muhammad, canning instructor and jelly/jam maker. "I'm completely honored and privileged to be in the building.
The farmers market will be open both Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free headliner on Monday night at the festival is the Taylor Swift tribute band Cruel Summer at 7 p.m.