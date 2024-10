The fall edition of Buffalo Restaurant Week begins on Monday.

It's a way of urging people to eat local. However, that's not typically a hard thing to do with all the food options available in Western New York.

In the spirit of the week, many restaurants offer either a special menu item or a special deal for anyone who decides to take part.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants at VisitBuffaloNiagara.com.

Restaurant Weeks runs through Sunday, Oct. 20.