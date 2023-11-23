TEXAS — Are you obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies? Or maybe you just really want to get paid to watch Christmas movies? Well, BloomsyBox wants to find out what the best Hallmark movie ever made is, and it's paying one person to find out.
The company is seeking a Christmas fanatic who can rate 12 different Hallmark Christmas favorites in 12 days.
The winner will be paid $2,000 and a generous amount of Ghirardelli hot cocoa, plus two pairs of cozy UGG chenille socks. Access to all the movies comes with a budget to cover a one-year Peacock subscription.
The 12 movies you will need to watch include:
- The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008)
- Crown for Christmas (2015)
- The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014)
- Christmas Getaway (2017)
- Journey Back to Christmas (2016)
- Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022)
- Family for Christmas (2015)
- Christmas Under Wraps (2014)
- Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022)
- A Royal Christmas (2014)
- Northpole (2014)
- The Christmas Train (2017)
If you want to take part in this Christmas-filled opportunity, applications close Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m., and you can find the application on this website.