It’s a full house for Joanne Trimboli in Charleston.

“We are a family of six. I have four kids; ages 11, 8, 4 and a 15-month-old-baby,” said Trimboli.

“Normally, we would spend $150 every trip and now it’s gone up [to] at least $100,” said Joanne Trimboli

And a full house means a large food bill. A bill she says has become even higher due to rising costs.

“Normally, I mean we would eat out, you know, many times a week just because of activities and we’re running around. But now I think, again, we’re more mindful of where our money’s going, and it’s just more economical to cook at home,” said Trimboli.

But Trimboli said, now, even cooking from home is expensive because of high grocery prices.

NY1 followed her on a quick grocery store trip to pick up the basics.

According to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor, fruits and vegetables in the New York area have increased by 2% compared to October of last year. Cereals and other bakery products rose nearly 4%. But eggs have gone down in price since last year by nearly 1%. Dairy and related products are up by almost 2%.

Trimboli’s total bill for just six items was $42.25.

According to a chart from the city comptroller, prices have increased by 3.5% in the city with “food at home” prices up by almost 2% since last year.

Trimboli said she’s trying to offset the increase by saving money where she can.

“Coupon cutting now we’ve resorted to which we never really paid attention to and in the past, but I feel like every little bit can help now, especially being a large family and just, you know, trying to see who else has good sales on a weekly basis,” she said.

Trimboli said that takes time away from family which has no price tag.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be any relief in sight. I’m hoping that at some point, maybe, but who knows, I don’t really know if prices tend to go down, they’re just known to go up,” she said.