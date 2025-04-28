IBM announced Monday it will invest $150 billion in the United States over the next five years. More than $30 billion will go toward the research and development of mainframe and quantum computer manufacturing.
“Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it,” IBM President Arvind Krishna said in a statement. “We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities.”
Based in the New York City metropolitan area, IBM operates one of the largest quantum computer system fleets in the world. Quantum computers perform extremely complex calculations more quickly than traditional computers.
Google, Microsoft and Amazon are also developing the technology to help advance artificial intelligence, pharmaceutical development and logistics.
IBM’s U.S. investment is the latest in a string of tech investments announced since President Donald Trump took office. The chipmaker Nvidia announced it will invest $500 billion in U.S.-based infrastructure during Trump’s term, much of it to make AI supercomputers.
Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., SoftBank and OpenAI have also said they plan to invest billions in U.S. manufacturing and AI infrastructure.