Onondaga County has revealed project plans for the semiconductor company moving into the former NexGen fabrication facility in DeWitt.

The onsemi company acquired the facility and, according to a release from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon's office, will make an investment of almost $120 million while creating 80 new semiconductor-related jobs.

McMahon said the onsemi project will have two phases — research and development, with onsemi taking control of the DeWitt facility and the equipment in it; and manufacturing, in which onsemi will renovate the facility for its own technology.

"The massive investment and jobs proposed by onsemi serves as further validation that Onondaga County and Central New York have become the hub for companies looking to expand and grow in the semiconductor space," McMahon said in the statement.

McMahon said onsemi plans to ask the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency "to approve relevant benefits for the project."