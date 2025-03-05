Despite what President Donald Trump may have said during his address to Congress on Tuesday night, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says, the future Micron plant outside Syracuse is "full steam ahead."

McMahon, in a statement after Trump's speech Tuesday, said he's worked with the Trump administration, including EPA Administrator and former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, to further an environmental review of the CHIPS & Science Law project. He added that he met with Zeldin on Monday regarding keeping the Micron project on schedule.

"The comments made by the President tonight clearly state that he believes any funding that may remain should be reallocated. This does not apply to the Micron project," McMahon said in the statement.

McMahon also addressed the comments at a press briefing on Wednesday, saying he believes some of them were made in a competitive nature and that Trump was saying he could've made a better deal than the previous administration.

“There is an appetite both in Congress and in the semiconductor industry to see some of those regulations go away and I think you have a little bit of a tit for tat that he was able to land more semiconductor investment without any grants and the previous administration had a lot of semiconductor investment with grants and I think that’s what we saw a little bit of yesterday," McMahon told reporters.

Micron and the federal government, under the Biden administration, sealed the deal on the funding agreement on the plant project in December. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said at the time that the CHIPS funding was finalized and secured. The environmental review included working around an endangered bat species living in the area of the Micron project.

“The CHIPS & Science Act passed with major bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House because we need it to strengthen our national security, stay ahead of China, bolster our supply chains, and bring manufacturing back home from overseas. We cannot continue to lose thousands of jobs & factories to Asia. CHIPS is critical to closing the cost gap, so we can make microchips in the USA again and lead the world in technology," Schumer said in a statement Wednesday. "CHIPS has already delivered $450 billion in new manufacturing investment, and created tens of thousands of new good-paying jobs. People are already feeling the positive impacts and new economic energy in their towns in every corner of America, from Ohio to Arizona. I do not think the president will find much support in Congress for weakening this legislation.”

During his campaign to return to the presidency, Trump disparaged the CHIPS & Science Law, casting doubt on the future of the projects funded by the legislation. In Tuesday's speech, the president said the CHIPS Act was "a horrible, horrible thing" and told House Speaker Mike Johnson he should "get rid of the CHIPS Act."

Gov. Kathy Hochul also weighed in on the president's speech. In a statement on social media last night, Hochul said Trump's call to repeal CHIPS "would risk 50,000 jobs and a $100 billion investment in Central New York."