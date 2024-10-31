Albany NanoTech has been selected as the site of the country's first National Semiconductor Technology Center, and $825 million from the CHIPS and Science Law is being invested in the facility.
Senator Charles Schumer says he's been advocating to bring the center to Albany. He says the NSTC will help bridge the gap between research and the industry.
At the site, research and development will be conducted on Extreme Ultraviolet technology. According to Schumer's office, Albany will be one of just two public facilities in the world with the most advanced EUV technology.
The move is expected to create thousands of jobs.