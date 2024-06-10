During its annual Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple unveiled its highly anticipated artificial intelligence system with an enormous range of features, including the ability to craft original stories and images.

Billed as “AI for the rest of us,” Apple Intelligence will be available to try this summer and will be incorporated into its popular iPhone, Mac and iPad products this fall as part of its IOS 18 operating system update.

“Built in a uniquely Apple way, we think Apple Intelligence is going to be indispensable to the products that already play such an integral role in our lives,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a 90-minute event from Apple’s headquarters where company officials demonstrated a dizzying array of new capabilities.

Designed to make artificial intelligence more usable in people’s daily lives, Apple Intelligence will enable iPhones, iPads and Macs to both understand and create language with new tools that can rewrite emails in different tones, summarize texts and proofread writing, as well as craft short stories using user-generated prompts.

Apple Intelligence will also allow users to generate their own unique emojis based on descriptions they type into a text’s message.

“So when you wish a friend a happy birthday you can create an image of them surrounded by cake, balloons and flowers to make it extra festive,” Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi gave as an example during the WWDC keynote. “The next time you tell mom that she’s your hero, you can send an image of her in a superhero cape.”

With a new tool called Image Playground built into apps including Messages, Keynote and Pages, as well as a dedicated Image Playground app, users can create even more unique visuals with inputs that could include photos stored in the device’s library that can be rendered as animations, illustrations or sketches.

A new feature called Image Wand can also turn users’ rough sketches into polished images.

In addition, Apple Intelligence can turn a user’s photo library into what Apple calls a memory movie, finding photos that fit a description and arranging them into a storyline that is instantly set to music that fits the theme.

Apple Intelligence will be able to work across apps, “so you can say things like, ‘pull up the files that Joe shared with me last week’ or ‘show me all the photos of Mom, Olivia and me’ or ‘play the podcast that my wife sent the other day’” and the device will do it, Federighi said.

“We’re designing Apple Intelligence to be able to orchestrate these and hundreds of other actions so you can accomplish more while saving time,” he added.

The voice assistant Siri is getting a major upgrade as part of Apple Intelligence. A user who asks to see photos of a friend in a specific location and outfit only needs to ask, and Siri will find them. If the user wants to add a retrieved photo to another app, such as Notes, she’ll be able to do that too.

Siri will be able to access photos, calendar events, files, and information in messages and emails with a voice prompt if a user has forgotten where to find those items on their device. Siri will also be able to integrate information, such as text message saying your mom’s flight is delayed with an update from a flight-tracking website.

All of this works because Apple Intelligence is grounded in the personal information a user stores and accesses on their devices. As an example, Federighi said a user could find out if a canceled meeting would impact the user’s ability to get to a scheduled event on time by understanding data that is already in the device about the meeting, the scheduled event, who was involved and where the events were located.

To maintain privacy, Apple is using what it calls on-device processing to prevent data from needing to be stored in or retrieved from the cloud. Federighi said Apple Intelligence has a unique system that integrates software with advanced silicon chips in the devices themselves.

When a user makes a request, Apple Intelligence will determine if it can fulfill that request with data pulled from the device or if it will need to access more data from the cloud. For complex tasks that need more data than can fit on one of its devices, Apple has created a private cloud that will only pull the data required to complete the task to ensure personal information is not stored.

“Apple intelligence is truly unique in how it understands you and meets you where you are,” Federighi said. “What you saw here is just the beginning.”