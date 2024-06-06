An artificial intelligence lobbying group launched a public relations campaign Thursday to put a more positive spin on the technology’s artistic use.

The new Generate and Create campaign from the tech industry coalition Chamber of Progress is intended to show how artists use the technology to enhance their work and to “combat the growing legal and policy copyright threats against generative artificial intelligence,” the group said in a statement.

The campaign is based around five principles, including the ideas that generative AI is a net positive for creativity and that it lowers barriers for producing art. More controversially, the campaign is founded on the idea that generative Ai is “generally subject to fair use protections under existing copyright law” and that “extending copyright protection to styles or ideas would stifle” the creative process of works created with meaningful human involvement.

The campaign comes about two weeks after OpenAI voluntarily removed its personal assistant voice Sky after actress Scarlett Johansson said the voice mimicked her own. It also comes as OpenAI defends itself against multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of authors and newspapers alleging copyright infringement.

Generate and Create used AI to create a mascot called Arty Fish that was generated with the program Midjourney. The campaign also uses an AI-generated song of the same name that was produced by the text-to-music generator, Suno. Its lyrics encourage listeners to “open up your mind” and “let your thoughts run free.”